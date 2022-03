The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy to a one-year contract with a team option for the 2023 season. Duffy returns to the team despite not throwing a pitch for the Dodgers after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline during the 2021 season. Three months after that, Minor Leaguer Zach Willeman was sent as the player to be named later to complete the trade.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO