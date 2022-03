The Minnesota Vikings have been relatively quiet throughout the free agency period other than a couple moves here and there. The defense has some notable players in LB Jordan Hicks and DT Harrison Phillips, but otherwise the moves have been marginal. In fact, the departures from the 2021 squad have been just as notable. Tyler Conklin is now headed the New York Jets after a breakout season as the Vikings starting TE in replacement of Irv Smith Jr., and Michael Pierce was cut. Today, the latest news suggests that even Danielle Hunter could be on the move.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO