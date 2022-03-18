Opinion: Austin Can Do Better Than Crypto

A media gig I don't envy is that of staff writer Michelle Pitcher of the Austin Business Journal, who monthly has to write up the latest statistics from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Sorry, REALTORSTM.) I mean, what more can you say about Austin housing prices? They're stupid high! And supply is mighty scarce: "In February, there was only 0.4 months of inventory throughout the [five-county] metro, about 7% of what a balanced market needs," she writes this week. Ipso facto, the median home sales price in each of those five counties is increasing by double digits (percentage-wise) year over year to the highest levels ever recorded, or likely even imagined by many Central Texans. Officially, the metro's median home price is $499,995, which you can go ahead and round up; that's 28% higher than last year. In the city of Austin, it's $565,000, for what in many cases is a smaller house. To the southeast, on the far side of Tesla, prices in Bastrop County are 61% higher than last year; Caldwell County's are up 57%.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO