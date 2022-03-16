ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

5 Tips to boost practice referrals

By Logan Lutton
physicianspractice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital referral systems are revolutionizing practice outreach. Physician referral programs are used by healthcare organizations to build relationships with referring physicians in the community. The goal is to increase patient referrals from existing...

www.physicianspractice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Horses & Horizons Center seeking volunteers

Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center, Inc. is getting ready to begin its full season of therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children and adults with disabilities. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Members of the public can help. The center will teach volunteers what...
ANIMALS
Forbes

Four Practices To Boost Your Entrepreneurial Genius

Founder at Elivate and Part-Time Million Dollar Business. In today’s world, the word “genius” gets thrown around a lot in passing conversation, and it’s no wonder—with tech moguls changing the automotive and energy industries, continued and rapid advances in cellular and communication technology, and continued social focus on the single-person business model, it’s no surprise that people everywhere are trying to “tap in” to their entrepreneurial genius.
ECONOMY
The Mint Hill Times

What Is Referral Pain?

CHARLOTTE – We’ve all had that feeling where our muscle hurts in one area but the source of it is another area. Let’s take neck pain. Pain that might go to the back of the head and the side of the neck might not originate at the back of the head nor the side of the neck. In the case of my one client, it might very well be a pain that is caused by the levator scapula muscle. This muscle is found between the scapula of your shoulder and your spine. It is connected to the spine in several places and runs up your neck. For pain in your neck, I could very well massage this muscle and not touch the neck area at all. This is an example of referral pain.
MINT HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kerry Bailey Digital
US News and World Report

11 Pre-Surgery Tips to Boost Recovery

Eat a healthy diet, get some exercise and follow your doctor's instructions. How to prepare for a successful post-operation recovery. Patients can work with their health care providers to prepare for a smooth post-surgery recovery, says Dr. Tracey Childs, chief of surgery at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. For starters, consuming a healthy diet can be part of a pre-surgery regimen.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Californian

Simple tips to practice mindfulness in everyday life

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation is the belief that it’s an isolated practice that starts and ends on a meditation cushion or chair. I’d like to explore some of the ways we can carry meditative practices into our daily lives, especially as the semester ramps up in difficulty. The following practices are perfect for beginners who haven’t practiced meditation before. Better yet, you can implement them anywhere, whether it be seated in a lecture hall, eating lunch on Memorial Glade or walking to your next class. Don’t worry: There isn’t any exclusive or esoteric formula to becoming more mindful but rather extremely simple habits that develop over time through consistency and practice.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Slate

My Husband Retired Early Without Saving Up—or Consulting Me

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy