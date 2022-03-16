5 Tips to boost practice referrals

CHARLOTTE – We’ve all had that feeling where our muscle hurts in one area but the source of it is another area. Let’s take neck pain. Pain that might go to the back of the head and the side of the neck might not originate at the back of the head nor the side of the neck. In the case of my one client, it might very well be a pain that is caused by the levator scapula muscle. This muscle is found between the scapula of your shoulder and your spine. It is connected to the spine in several places and runs up your neck. For pain in your neck, I could very well massage this muscle and not touch the neck area at all. This is an example of referral pain.

