5 Tips to boost practice referrals

One of the biggest misconceptions about meditation is the belief that it’s an isolated practice that starts and ends on a meditation cushion or chair. I’d like to explore some of the ways we can carry meditative practices into our daily lives, especially as the semester ramps up in difficulty. The following practices are perfect for beginners who haven’t practiced meditation before. Better yet, you can implement them anywhere, whether it be seated in a lecture hall, eating lunch on Memorial Glade or walking to your next class. Don’t worry: There isn’t any exclusive or esoteric formula to becoming more mindful but rather extremely simple habits that develop over time through consistency and practice.
