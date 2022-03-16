ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington surprise billing law would shrink out of network charges

By Erika Bucholtz
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – A bill increasing protections from surprise billing is awaiting Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature after having passed the Legislature. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler requested House Bill 1688 to help align the Balance Billing Protection Act with the federal No Surprises Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1,...

