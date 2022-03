MIDDLEBURY, V.T. (WENY) - The Elmira College women's hockey team took the ice for the NCAA Division III Semi-Finals on Friday night as the Soaring Eagles faced top-ranked and unbeaten Middlebury College. The Soaring Eagles battled but fell just short, 3-2. After Cat Appleyard opened the scoring for the Panthers on a power play just over 8 minutes into the second period, Eliza Beaudin answered just one minute later with a goal to tie the game at 1. With just under 13 minutes into the period, Middlebury responded with a goal from Kylie Quinlan to take a 2-1 lead into the 3rd.

