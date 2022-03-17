ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Abreu shakes off strange 2021 season, back to lead White Sox

By JACK THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422diU_0ehcHvOQ00
1 of 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kendall Graveman’s first order of business upon arriving at Chicago White Sox camp was apologizing to Jose Abreu.

“I didn’t mean to hit him. I know Tony (La Russa) gave me a little fit there,” Graveman said Wednesday.

It was in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series last October. Graveman, with his Houston Astros leading the White Sox 7-1 on the way to winning the series, plunked Abreu on a full-count pitch.

Abreu went to first base without incident, but La Russa, the White Sox manager, came out of the dugout and argued for several minutes with plate umpire Vic Carapazza, convinced Graveman had done so on purpose, whether on his own or on orders from Houston manager Dusty Baker. No one was ejected.

“I apologized to Tony, I said I didn’t mean to. He said, ’I realize that now, but in the moment I didn’t,’” Graveman relayed of his conversation with La Russa.

“That was a pretty good icebreaker.”

Now they have joined forces, after Graveman signed a $24 million, three-year contract with Chicago just before the lockout last fall. Graveman enjoyed a great season in 2021, with a 1.77 ERA and 10 saves for the Astros and Seattle Mariners. He was a starter his first four seasons with Oakland before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He considers himself a reliever now, and he joins an impressive bullpen on the South Side that includes closer Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, fellow free-agent signee Joe Kelly and lefties Aaron Bummer and Garret Crochet.

Abreu’s reaction to Graveman’s apology?

“He laughed,” Graveman said. “He said, ‘I know you didn’t mean to.’”

Abreu had to roll with the punches throughout last season, dealing with constant minor injuries, a full-on collision with Kansas City’s Ryan Dozier that caused him to miss just one game, and the 22 times he was hit by pitches. There was also an umpire tossing a bat away that accidentally hit Abreu in the knee, and a game-winning dash for the plate on a wild pitch resulting in an ankle injury that cost him three games.

While it wasn’t as good as his 2020 MVP season, when he slugged .617, Abreu still managed to play in 152 games, hit 30 homers and drive in 117, giving him five out of seven full-length seasons in which he reached 30 and 100. He was second in the league in RBIs, four behind Royals catcher Salvador Perez, after leading the AL in that category the previous two years.

But it wasn’t easy.

“It was a very difficult season. I struggled a lot,” Abreu said through a translator of his .261 batting average. “I was able to recuperate in the offseason.”

With a bolstered bullpen and hopes for a full season from young outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, Abreu is confident in his team’s ability to defend the AL Central title and make a deeper postseason run.

“We were talking about that, to keep that as our goal,” he said. “I know that the numbers are going to be there. If we are healthy, we can do very good things.”

At 35, Abreu is coming to the end of a three-year contract. While he has only played in a White Sox uniform since arriving from Cuba for the 2014 season, he isn’t sure what happens next.

Chicago has fellow first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets ready to bust out, and they have forced their way into the lineup at other positions. And just maybe, Abreu wants to see what life is like elsewhere, even if he has become a popular leader in the clubhouse.

“We haven’t even started the season,” he said.

“I don’t know. I’m going to see what happens. Once the season ends, I will have to make a decision, whether it’s here or another place.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Exploring Kyle Schwarber Reunion, Make Seiya Suzuki Major Pitch

Kaplan: Cubs eye Schwarber, make major pitch to Suzuki originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are focusing a lot of attention this week on filling up outfield needs, including at least two big-name free agents — one of them very familiar. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. injury: Padres star undergoes surgery for fractured wrist, could be out up to three months

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a fractured wrist at some point during the offseason and could be out up to three months, GM A.J. Preller told reporters on Monday, including The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Tatis underwent surgery to repair the wrist Wednesday morning, reported Lin. The three-month timeline would put Tatis on track to return in the middle of June.
MLB
NWI.com

White Sox GM Hahn eyes title after back-to-back playoffs

After a pair of playoff disappointments, general manager Rick Hahn made it clear where his sights are set for the White Sox this season. He's eyeing the biggest prize of all. "I'm not real good at feeling that we've met our expectations or satisfied our expectations if it doesn't end with us winning a championship," Hahn said Friday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The White Sox 7 1#Era#Seattle Mariners
The Associated Press

White Sox starters seeking more endurance, longer season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lance Lynn had a simple answer to the question of what the Chicago White Sox need this season to return to the postseason and stay there longer. “Be better than last year. Keep what we did well, and things that we weren’t good at, make sure we get better,” the All-Star pitcher said.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
MLB
theScore

Tatis to miss 3 months after wrist surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Chicago

MLB Announces Revised White Sox Schedule Post-Lockout

MLB announces revised White Sox schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball announced the White Sox' revised schedule on Wednesday, which reflects games that were postponed due to the league's lockout. MLB has extended the regular season to Wednesday Oct. 5. Teams will now end the season...
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox can put finishing touches on star-studded roster by signing this player

The Chicago White Sox are the team to beat in the American League Central. But in 2022, they have more than winning the division on their mind. After making the postseason in each of the past two years, the White Sox have World Series aspirations entering this season. There is no doubting the fact that they have a talented roster. But is their current team good enough to go all the way to the Fall Classic?
MLB
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Sports In Brief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the...
NFL
iheart.com

Manny Machado "Excited For What Bob Melvin's Going To Bring The Ballclub"

What do the Padres need to do to avoid the 2021 collapse? Manny Machado weighed in on the 2022 Padres, the impact of Bob Melvin, his message to Fernando Tatis Jr., the DH coming full time to the National League, how he spent his offseason and what he needs to do to help fill the void of their all star shortstop.
MLB
The Associated Press

Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Chicago White Sox: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox revitalized their team last season by winning the AL Central Division. Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson were phenomenal in leading the charge offensively, while Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have been tremendous assets in their rotation. The foundation is set for the White Sox led by tenured manager Tony La Russa.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

808K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy