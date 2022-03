Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are set to make a long-overdue homecoming this year, announcing a pair of special shows to take place at Hanging Rock this November. It was just last month that Cave gave fans a taste of what has not yet been announced, revealing on his Red Hand Files site that he and Ellis would be visiting their native country in November and December of this year as part of their global CARNAGE tour plans.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO