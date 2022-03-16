ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to cope with post acute withdrawal syndrome

By Zia Sherrell, MPH
Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-acute withdrawal syndrome (PAWS) involves symptoms that last or develop after the initial withdrawal from a substance. They can linger for months or years, and they can be severe. A range of treatments and self-care strategies can help. If a person with substance misuse disorder abruptly stops using the...

Call me Miss Sassy pants
3d ago

PAWS is real and isn’t new. If more people who tried to stop drinking or doing their drugs understood this they may have better success rates.

