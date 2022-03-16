ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cntraveler.com

The Most Exciting Cruise Ship Launches and New Itineraries Coming This Year

Although this year's “wave season” of cruise discounts is coming to a close, the excitement of cruising in 2022 is only beginning. Swanky new cruise ships, adventurous itineraries, and even brand-new cruise lines are set to launch in the months ahead. Below, a few of the ships and itineraries that we're most excited about—and how to book them before they sell out.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises You Should Avoid

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins that are less desirable due to their location. Since it’s important that you have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid. Cabins...
TRAVEL
The Points Guy

I’ve toured all of the world’s best cruise ship suites — here’s why these 5 blew me away

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. As regular readers know, I’m as happy in a tiny “inside” cabin on a cruise ship as I am in a super-suite. I’m a minimalist at heart, and all I really require from a cruise ship cabin is a place to lay my head at night and enough storage for what I can fit in a 21-inch carry-on bag.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Vaccination Policy on Sailings From March

Norwegian Cruise Line updates its vaccination policy, which is part of its protocols to keep guests and crew safe. The cruise line has already updated its website allowing unvaccinated guests under 12 to cruise. NCL Updates Vaccination Policy for Kids. Cruise lines are gradually easing their protocols as cruise ships...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itineraries#Diversified#Best Small Town#New Bernians
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Informs Guests of Itinerary Changes for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests of itinerary changes for three ships. Communication was sent out on February 28, 2022, on adjustments due to Grand Cayman confirming it plans to reopen to cruise ships on March 21, 2022. Carnival Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes. Guests booked on three Carnival cruise ships...
TRAVEL
The Points Guy

How to visit Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay on zero dollars

Parents, if your Royal Caribbean cruise stops at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, be prepared to add an extra $400 to your total trip cost — if not more. Unlike some cruise line private islands that focus on beach time and water sports, Perfect Day at CocoCay is an amusement park on a tiny, uninhabited island in the Bahamas. It has a large water park with everything from wave pools to a waterslide that’s so tall and pink it makes the island instantly recognizable from afar when sailing past it. It’s got a zip line, a hot air balloon ride and cabanas of various shapes and sizes.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cruisehive.com

Former Carnival Cruise Ships, Where Are They Now?

Carnival is one of the largest and most popular cruise lines in the world. More than 20 ships in its fleet sail 365 days a year all over the world, with new ships always being developed and new itineraries being explored. Yet even while Carnival Cruise Line adds newer, larger,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelNoire

Living On A Cruise Ship Is The New Wave, Here's What To Know

Social isolation boosted the search for a better quality of life and established the remote work model, which allowed people to be productive anywhere in the world. To take advantage of this trend, Storylines is launching a set of luxury residential cruise ships, offering a “more affordable” opportunity of living on a cruise ship for an extended period of time— or even permanently.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

These Gorgeous Villas at a Caribbean Hotel Come With a Complimentary Private Jet Membership

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly led to an increased interest in private aviation. With many travelers concerned for their health, flying private allows frequent fliers to eschew busy airports, avoid crowded planes, and affords a level of convenience that commercial flights simply can't match. For those who have considered making the switch to private charters, but have been in search of a great deal, this exceptional offer may just be what you've been waiting for.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Ditches Bubble Tours Effective Immediately

Carnival Cruise Line updated its protocols on March 8, including relaxed requirements for shore excursions for unvaccinated guests. The change mainly impacts families cruising with kids limited to just the option of “bubble” tours to go ashore. No More Carnival Bubble Tours. The cruise line has not just...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Adult Spring Break: 5 Travel Deals To Our Favorite Adults-Only Resorts

Although you may be planning a family trip this upcoming summer season with the kids, sometimes it’s good to venture off with friends or your bae to experience some real grown-up time. You can take this experience to another level by booking your next travel excursion at an adults-only resort that is designed just with you in mind.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Ocean Liner vs Cruise Ship – What are the Differences?

Often, the words cruise ship and ocean liner are used interchangeably. Most people don’t realize that there are significant differences between the two types of ships. Some are fundamental, while others are measurable. We delve deeper into what constitutes an ocean liner as opposed to a cruise ship. Differences...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Thrillist

Sail Through Paris on 4 New Cruise Ships on the Seine River

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

First Carnival Cruise Ship Departs on Sailabration Voyage

The first of 17 sailabrations cruises left from Long Beach, California, on February 20. Carnival Miracle sailed with approximately 2,000 guests on what will be a week of celebrations as the vessel makes her way to Hawaii. Carnival Miracle’s current 14-day Carnival Journey cruise to Hawaii is the first of...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Chicago

The 4 Types of Vacations That May Be Hard to Book in 2022

After two years of living with Covid-19, travelers are making big vacation plans again. But not every type of trip may be available this year, travel professionals said. That's because many people postponed more ambitious vacations during the pandemic — in some cases two years in a row — leaving little room for new bookings this year.
TRAVEL

