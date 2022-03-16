Itineraries

Parents, if your Royal Caribbean cruise stops at the line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, be prepared to add an extra $400 to your total trip cost — if not more. Unlike some cruise line private islands that focus on beach time and water sports, Perfect Day at CocoCay is an amusement park on a tiny, uninhabited island in the Bahamas. It has a large water park with everything from wave pools to a waterslide that’s so tall and pink it makes the island instantly recognizable from afar when sailing past it. It’s got a zip line, a hot air balloon ride and cabanas of various shapes and sizes.

