2023 Honda Civic Type R: What We Know

BMW’s 4-series can trace its heritage all the way back to the two-door 2002 models of the late 1960s and ‘70s. When the 2002 evolved into the 3-series later in the ‘70s, it was already considered the benchmark for sports coupes, combining sports-car dynamics with added practicality. In the late 1970s, BMW added a four-door model to the lineup, and for the 2014 model year it split the body styles apart: The 3-series is the four-door sedan and station wagon, and the 4-series comes in two-door coupe and convertible models. Along with the name change, the design of the 4-series became more coupe-like, with a more rakish roofline than before. The 4-series models are badged 430i or 440i, depending on the engine chosen, and are available with manual or automatic transmissions, as well as rear- or all-wheel drive.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO