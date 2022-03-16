ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Kim Eats Up The Gram In A Sparkly Crystal Encrusted Bodysuit

By Shannon Dawson
 12 hours ago

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


Lil Kim never misses a beat! Yesterday on Instagram, the Queen B stunned in an infinite crystals bodysuit, paired with shimmering gloves and silver kitten heels. The body-hugging ensemble was custom-made by fashion designer Angel Brinks.

“The glitz, the glam, I do what I can,” the legendary rapper wrote in her caption. Kim wore a high ponytail that flowed down to her legs, showing why she’s been a trendsetter for decades.

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

In the early 90s and 2000s, Kim stormed onto the Hip-Hop scene with her fearless lyricism and undeniable attitude. As one of the first female M.C.s of seminal Hip Hop label Bad Boy Records, Kim broke barriers in the rap and high fashion worlds, bumping shoulders and wearing garments from famous designers like Marc Jacobs. Kim once said the designer was the first high fashion figure to “embrace” her eccentric style in a 2019 interview with Complex.

“Everything I wore was either Chanel or Louis Vuitton. He just kept inviting me everywhere. I would bring him lunch to his showroom,” she continued. “He’d be dancing to [my song] ‘How Many Licks’ — that was his song. Marc taught me the inner workings of the industry.” Lil’ Kim also claimed that she learned a thing or two about fashion from former Christian Dior creative director John Galliano. “Dior was my favorite line and still is to this day,” she added. “He understood me.”

On March 11th, Kim paid tribute to her late friend and Bad Boy labelmate The Notorious B.I.G. on the 25th anniversary of the iconic rapper’s death. The Brooklyn femcee wore a bright yellow wig and oval-shaped glasses as she sat next to Big in a throwback photo. The look bore similarities to some of the brightly colored wigs she wore in her “Crush on You” video in the 90s. In the caption, the star placed two crown emojis; one for herself and one for the late Notorious.

Fans poured into the comment section with lots of reactions to the emotional photo.

“ICONS,” wrote one Instagram user.

“The originator, the innovator…. The real Queen Bee… Put a hex on us whole family!” chimed in another social media goer.

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

