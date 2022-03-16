ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UK’s Howard named AP All American for third time

By Todd Hamilton
lite987whop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s Rhyne Howard became the ninth player in women’s college basketball...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Whiskey Riff

Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Hilariously Tries To Censor Himself During Postgame Interview

You’ll have that on them big jobs… Gonzaga kept the March Madness mojo going last night, defeating the Memphis Tigers in a 82-78 thriller. For those who aren’t too familiar with this Gonzaga team, they have some characters… And in particular, their star player and arguably one of the best players in the country, Drew Timme. The dude rocks a head band and a ‘stache, and from the common eye, he looks like a dad playing rec league ball with […] The post Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Hilariously Tries To Censor Himself During Postgame Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Sean Miller’s new job

Former Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller was let go by the program last April following FBI investigations into the recruitment of former Arizona center Deandre Ayton. While this investigation was serious enough for him to lose his job, rumblings started on Wednesday that the infamous head coach could be a top candidate for the new opening at Xavier following the firing of head coach Travis Steele after the program missed out on the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy