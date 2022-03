Last season, Alabama gymnastics ended a six-year drought when the Crimson Tide won the SEC championship, the 10th conference title in program history. This season, Alabama has a chance to do it again. With a win Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama would repeat as SEC champions for the second time in program history, and would join Georgia, Florida, and LSU as the only SEC teams to go back-to-back twice. ...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO