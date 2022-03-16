ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

March 14-18 is Ga School Board Appreciation Week

hallco.org
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 14-18 is Ga School Board Appreciation...

www.hallco.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

CPS high school mourns death of student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Teachers and students are mourning the death of Western Hills High School student Sha’Niya Clark. School officials announced Clark’s death on social media Monday afternoon. “We are deeply saddened and hurt by the loss of one of our own, Sha’Niya Clark,” a spokesperson wrote. “As...
CINCINNATI, OH
KEYC

Maple River Schools makes progress on new building

QOTD (Results) March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and local health experts want to remind you to stay on top of your health. Jackrabbit men arrive in Buffalo where they finally won't have a target on their back. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dotson Iron Castings opens new employee center. Updated:...
EDUCATION
WRBL News 3

Harris County School District Weekly COVID-19 report for March 8-14

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 8-14, 2022. The data provided by the school district is a measurement of the total number of students and employees and the total number of active cases for each group over a seven-day range. Out of 5,550 students, the […]
HAMILTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#14 18#Hcsd
Parents Magazine

How To Advocate for School Accommodations for Black Children

For those of us parenting children who require accommodations to thrive in school, it's important to be prepared. Supporting children who are neurodivergent or have disabilities, especially Black children, requires quite a bit of parent advocacy. Black children who need accommodations in school are often misdiagnosed with conduct and behavior disorders or otherwise not diagnosed at all. They are less likely to receive both autism diagnoses and ADHD diagnoses and, ultimately, less likely to receive needed services in school.
EDUCATION
Healthline

ADHD and the Classroom: 6 Tips to Prep

When getting ready for back-to-school season, it’s important to consider the needs of your child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This neurodevelopmental disorder is known for symptoms of inattention and impulsivity, which can make it hard to concentrate, follow instructions, and finish tasks in school. Planning ahead with these six steps can ease the process of starting or returning to school and ensure a better experience for your child.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy