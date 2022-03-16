March 14-18 is Ga School Board Appreciation Week

For those of us parenting children who require accommodations to thrive in school, it's important to be prepared. Supporting children who are neurodivergent or have disabilities, especially Black children, requires quite a bit of parent advocacy. Black children who need accommodations in school are often misdiagnosed with conduct and behavior disorders or otherwise not diagnosed at all. They are less likely to receive both autism diagnoses and ADHD diagnoses and, ultimately, less likely to receive needed services in school.

