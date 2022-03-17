ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mostert Returns to Dolphins

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Raheem Mostert went through four teams before his NFL career took off, so no one can blame him for wanting to be reunited with one of the coaches most responsible for his emergence as a quality NFL running back. Now Mostert will be heading back to where his career...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Bring Back Key WR After Tom Brady News

Earlier this week, Tom Brady shocked the football world – okay, not really – when he announced he was coming out of retirement. Yes, Brady spent just two months in retirement before deciding that he wasn’t quite ready to move on from the NFL. He announced he’s coming back for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Arizona State
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins take gamble on ex-NFC Championship hero that could pay off big time

The Miami Dolphins are looking to supply quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with as many options in the backfield as possible this offseason. On Monday, Miami signed former Arizona Cardinals tailback Chase Edmonds to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million. They were not done. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have also agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. NFL.com writer Grant Gordon detailed the signing.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
#Dolphins#Packers#49ers#Jaguars#American Football#The Dolphins Rb Group
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Colin Kaepernick reached out this week

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016. Shortly after he made the decision to publicly protest racial injustice in America prior to games, he became persona non grata around the league. In the years since, Kaepernick has made multiple attempts to return to action. He has held...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Dolphins Pick Up a Fullback

The instant Mike McDaniel became head coach of the Miami Dolphins, it became clear the fullback would make a return to the team. And the Dolphins got themselves a good one Wednesday when they came to terms on a two-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold. The deal, confirmed by a league source, is believed to be worth $7.5 million.
NFL
Yardbarker

Will the 49ers Regret Letting Raheem Mostert Walk?

And like that, he's gone. Raheem Mostert is no longer the starting running back for the 49ers as he has taken his talents to South Beach. Mostert has signed a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Dolphins to reunite himself with Mike McDaniel. It isn't a surprise to see Mostert...
NFL
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Colts Decline to Tender Offers to RFA/ERFAs

Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts did not extend offers to RFA defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth or ERFAs wide receiver Quartney Davis, defensive tackle Rob Windsor, linebacker Skai Moore, or defensive back Nick Nelson. The only one of their RFAs that they did offer was wide receiver...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Will Be Looking for New Punter

What happens when you run out of cap space? You lose perhaps the best punter in franchise history. Corey Bojorquez, an unrestricted free agent, will not be brought back. The Packers simply don’t have the cap space for a veteran punter. Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams after training camp, he played under the fourth-year minimum salary of $920,000. Heading into Year 5, Bojorquez will cost $1.035 million. A rookie, by comparison, will cost $705,000.
NFL

