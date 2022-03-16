ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L. Jackson Says He's Lobbied to Bring Mace Windu Back to the 'Star Wars' Universe

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson is just as eager to get back to the Star Wars franchise as fans are for him to make a return. During a recent live taping of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Last Days of Ptolemy Grey star revealed that he's lobbied for his Jedi Master character,...

www.whas11.com

Laredo Morning Times

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even lower when a teenage orphan, Robyn (played by Fishback), is assigned to care for him. The two form an unshakable bond as he undergoes a treatment that might improve his mental state, which leads them on a journey that reveals shocking truths and allows Robyn to chart a path to her future.
MOVIES
extratv

Samuel L. Jackson’s Hilarious Baby Advice

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the best-selling novel. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jackson, who offered some baby advice to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Ethan.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories. The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Star Cynthia Kaye McWilliams on Voicing Marvel’s Gamora, Working With Samuel L. Jackson

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
CELEBRITIES

