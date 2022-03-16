ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GOP Stooge Herschel Walker Brazenly Questions Theory Of Evolution

By Lance Strong
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYdGh_0ehb2par00
Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Herschel Walker certainly deserves accolades for his time on the football field and nothing can take away those achievements, but his current bid for a U.S. Senate seat is raising some eyebrows. While the former NFL and USFL star isn’t engaging in any debates ahead of primaries, Walker was seen questioning the theory of evolution with the same expertise as his hopeful political career.

As noted by Huffington Post, Walker made an appearance at the Sugar Hill Church in Georgia over the weekend. The environment wasn’t a hostile one for the political neophyte, but one moment stood out clearly among others.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said, defying well-researched science that points to why that is. Walker, like many strong in certain segments of the Christian faith, doesn’t quite grasp the nuance of evolution and it’s clear that it doesn’t matter to his potential constituents.

Pastor Chuck Allen quipped, “Now you’re getting too smart for us, Herschel,” and we’re not sure if it was sarcasm or the clergyman’s actual stance.

With the backing of former president Donald Trump and other GOP notables, Walker is viewed as a frontrunner despite having never held political office. Given the narrow victories by the Democratic Party in winning both seats in the U.S. Senate, this primary race has the potential to be a barn burner.

It won’t be a cakewalk for Walker either, who is currently battling allegations of abuse from his ex-wife and two other women. Walker addressed the allegations, albeit lightly.

Photo: Getty

GOP Stooge Herschel Walker Brazenly Questions Theory Of Evolution was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

#Gop#Instagram#Usfl#Huffington Post#The Sugar Hill Church#Christian#The Democratic Party#The U S Senate
Washington Post

GOP humoring of Trump’s praise of Putin sinks to absurd new lows

The invasion of Ukraine has presented Republicans with a vexing conundrum. How can they express horror and condemnation — which no doubt are sincerely felt — over Vladimir Putin’s actions while avoiding taking a position on Donald Trump’s praise of the Russian leader, let alone on Trump’s long history of kowtowing to him?
POTUS
Cleveland, OH
