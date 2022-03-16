ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WTF News: U.S. Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Savings Permanent!

By @Djxo313
Z1079
 3 days ago

Headkrack searched high and low to bring you this weeks most bizarre and strange stories from around the globe. It’s the stories that make you scratch your head and say “WTF?!” This week The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time a permanent thing! Members of the Senate unanimously agreed on the bill stating the task of setting the clock back every year seem to be mundane and futile. Our guy Krack has those stories and more!

