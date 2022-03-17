Today's File Copies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For two years, we have been Working for Chicago - advocating for the thousands of you who have been victims of unemployment fraud here in Illinois. Now, U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner says he believes as much as $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be linked to fraud. "Instead of a thorough examination of an applicant's eligibility, many programs substituted this requirement with quicker self-reported information, which contributed to funds mistakenly being sent to deceased individuals; ineligible applicants, for fraudulent criminal schemes," U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO