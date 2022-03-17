Today's File Copies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB00126 AN ACT REQUIRING A STUDY OF THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING, LEGISLATIVE OFFICE BUILDING AND RELATED FACILITIES. 20. SB00127 AN ACT CONCERNING COMMUNITY INVESTMENT BOARDS AND NEIGHBORHOOD ASSISTANCE. 21. SB00135...

www.cga.ct.gov

DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Post

Workers quitting rotten jobs is a good thing

In tracking the millions of employees quitting their jobs each month, administration critics have often characterized this development as worrisome. Maybe the employee still has child care problems? Maybe covid-19 is still a worry? Might this cause inflation? In fact, this mass resignation may be a positive development — and a sign the economy is tilting in workers’ favor.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Education#Accreditation
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Prevailing-Wage Overhaul Proposal Set For Official Publication

A U.S. Labor Department proposal (RIN: 1235-AA40) that would alter how the agency enforces and calculates prevailing wages under the Davis-Bacon Act will be officially published Friday in the Federal Register. The proposal announced earlier this month would change how the agency enforces the 1931 law that requires workers to...
U.S. POLITICS
Family Handyman

Marvin Windows Gives All Employees A Paid Week Off

It has been a long couple of years for window manufacturers. Since 2020, demand for housing has been consistently high while the pandemic has caused a myriad of supply chain issues. This created an environment where building materials like garage doors and windows have been highly sought after and difficult to produce.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

U.S. DOL OIG: $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For two years, we have been Working for Chicago - advocating for the thousands of you who have been victims of unemployment fraud here in Illinois. Now, U.S. Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner says he believes as much as $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be linked to fraud. "Instead of a thorough examination of an applicant's eligibility, many programs substituted this requirement with quicker self-reported information, which contributed to funds mistakenly being sent to deceased individuals; ineligible applicants, for fraudulent criminal schemes," U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary...
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

U.S. funeral assistance for COVID-19 tops $2 billion, more eligible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as it launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to eligible families. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

Back to the office: accelerate your retraining programs

Getting used to post-pandemic changes at the office. A lot has changed since we were all ‘at the office’. As we all return to working at the office (at least some of the time), most of us will return to a new environment, with new ways of working and new policies to follow. This can easily leave staff feeling wrong-footed, and re-training becomes a priority – to ensure that all staff are on the same page.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
iheart.com

Cattle contract library pilot program approved by Congress

The recently-passed Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Package funds several key programs important to cattle producers, including the Electronic Logging Device Exemption for livestock haulers, important EPA regulatory relief, and an extension of the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Program. It also allows for the development of a Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program, which some in the industry have called a critical tool as it related to increasing market transparency for cattle producers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
ProPublica

Southwestern States Make Changes to Welfare After ProPublica Investigations

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Across the Southwest, states are reconsidering how they approach welfare, with several legislatures enacting or considering new laws to...
POLITICS

