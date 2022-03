If you feel a little bit disoriented right now, it's understandable. We have been through several major emergencies these last few years and it doesn't seem to be letting up. In fact, the last two decades have been tough, what with 9/11, the Iraq war and the financial crisis. But more recently our crises have been coming one right after the other, starting with the traumatic election of Donald Trump in 2016 and culminating in a deadly global pandemic, an attempted coup and now a major war in Europe that could explode into a nuclear conflagration with one small misstep.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO