Blu Wireless Launches First Outdoor 5G mmWave Testbed Site in France

By Ray Sharma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlu Wireless, the leader in mmWave technology, has launched the first outdoor mmWave 5G testbed site in France, showcasing how 5G technology is driving mobility, 5G backhaul and security applications for multiple industries. With the recent statement by the French regulatory body ARCEP, announcing that the 57-71 GHz band...

