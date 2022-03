For over 150 years, Cañon City has lauded its agricultural riches and outdoor amenities. From fruit to cattle, the Arkansas River to the Royal Gorge, the region has much to celebrate. Even in the early years of the city’s development, citizens gathered to signal the fruit harvest and the famed ‘banana belt’ weather, first in the form of the Fruit Day Festival, held as early as the fall of 1894, and then as the Blossom Festival, formally introduced 1939.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO