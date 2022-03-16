ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Queen, Barbara Morrison - ...Love Being Here w/ U ~

leimertparkbeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Morrison, (J)azz & blues legend who...

www.leimertparkbeat.com

NBC Los Angeles

Leimert Park Community Mourns Loss of Barbara Morrison, Jazz and Blues Legend

With a performing arts center dedicated to her namesake in Leimert Park, legendary jazz and blues artist Barbara Morrison was known as the soul mother of this community. Now, a small memorial is growing on the sidewalk outside of the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center as she passed Wednesday morning at the age of 72 due to an undisclosed illness.
Radar Online.com

Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha And Malia Flaunt Fit Figures On L.A. Hike

Staying in shape — together! Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted working up a sweat during a sunny hike in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The newfound west coast residents, known for being the daughters of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, both showed off their fit figures in workout gear as they chatted amongst each other in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
Person
Barbara Morrison
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Fans Cry ‘Eureka!’ as They Deduce the Identity of Jack’s Mystery Texter — But They’ve Got It All Wrong (If We’re Right)

Everybody seems to expect the show to zig… which makes us think it’s going to zag. “By George, I’ve got it!” cried fans of Young & Restless when the CBS soap released its promo for the week of March 21-25, and a woman in black was seen texting Jack, “See you soon, can’t wait.” And both of their conclusions made sense.
#Rip Queen
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
The Guardian

Barbara Trapido: ‘I love all other George Eliot – but can’t forgive Daniel Deronda’

Perez the Mouse, a small, pious tale translated from the Spanish, about a six-year-old prince who accompanies the Tooth Mouse on his nocturnal tooth-collecting journeys. After The Pied Piper of Hamelin, and a glut of Malory Towers, I discovered Lorna Hill’s A Dream of Sadler’s Wells. Her books are peopled with articulate, eccentric characters in a world of music, dance and adventure.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
Complex

Latto Reveals an Artist on Her New Album Made It Difficult to Secure Feature ‘Because I Won’t Respond to a DM’

The journey to Latto’s sophomore album hasn’t been easy. And she’s placing some of the blame on petty artists. The ATL rapper addressed her experience during a recent sit-down with Big Boy TV, when she was asked about some of the struggles she’s faced as a women in the rap game. Latto, who is gearing up to release her 777 project, said one of her most recent “letdowns” involved an unnamed artist who was refused to clear their verse simply because she had left them on read.
