ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance,...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Wearable device prototype powered by human movement

March 3 (UPI) -- Scientists in Britain have developed a new energy-harvesting device that will make it possible for wearable devices to be made entirely of recycled waste materials and powered by human movement. The prototype wrist device was made from discarded paper wipes and plastic cups and can transmit...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Fastly Launches New Compute@Edge Partner Ecosystem

Fastly, a leading global edge cloud network provider, recently announced the launch of its Compute@Edge partner ecosystem, with a roster of powerful integrations designed to help customers build a variety of edge computing use cases that address crucial infrastructure requirements for modern digital experiences. With partners tapping into the scale,...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

HELP-DKT: an interpretable cognitive model of how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing

Student cognitive models are playing an essential role in intelligent online tutoring for programming courses. These models capture students' learning interactions and store them in the form of a set of binary responses, thereby failing to utilize rich educational information in the learning process. Moreover, the recent development of these models has been focused on improving the prediction performance and tended to adopt deep neural networks in building the end-to-end prediction frameworks. Although this approach can provide an improved prediction performance, it may also cause difficulties in interpreting the student's learning status, which is crucial for providing personalized educational feedback. To address this problem, this paper provides an interpretable cognitive model named HELP-DKT, which can infer how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing. HELP-DKT has two major advantages. First, it implements a feature-rich input layer, where the raw codes of students are encoded to vector representations, and the error classifications as concept indicators are incorporated. Second, it can infer meaningful estimation of student abilities while reliably predicting future performance. The experiments confirm that HELP-DKT can achieve good prediction performance and present reasonable interpretability of student skills improvement. In practice, HELP-DKT can personalize the learning experience of novice learners.
EDUCATION
thefastmode.com

Teldat Group Selects Telefónica Tech’s Public Cloud based on Google Cloud

Telefónica Tech will be the Teldat Group’s technological partner to accelerate the digital transformation of its customers. The company chooses Telefónica Tech’s public cloud product, based on the Google Cloud proposal that it has in its portfolio thanks to the strategic alliance it has with the American company, to develop a differential and strategic SD-WAN solution in the business world.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Data Analytics#Data Validation#Cvedia#Hailo 8 Ai#Adas
thefastmode.com

Foxxum, Radioline Partner to Create In-Vehicle Infotainment System

The global smart TV solution provider and innovator, Foxxum, will be working on an In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI) solution with Radioline, a global radio and audio provider, after having successfully made Radioline’s smart TV app available on all Foxxum OS-enabled devices in the past. Radioline’s automotive app offers the largest catalog...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Colt, AudioCodes Partner to Deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to Customers

AudioCodes announced a partnership with Colt to deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to customers through Colt calling services, while extending Colt's existing Direct Routing solution built using AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified session border controllers. In addition, Colt leveraged the AudioCodes Live Cloud SaaS solution to provide their resellers and customers with a multi-tenant,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Qualcomm, BMW & Arriver to Develop Automated Driving Software Solutions

Qualcomm Technologies, BMW Group and Arriver Software AB announced a long-term development cooperation for the development of Automated Driving technologies. The companies signed an agreement for a strategic cooperation, which will focus on joint development of next-generation AD technologies ranging from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems to Level 3 High Automated Driving functionalities. The co-development of software functions is based on the current BMW Automated Driving software stack first launched with the BMW iX in 2021, which will be further extended in the next generation through this cooperation. In November 2021 the companies announced that BMW’s next generation Automated Driving System will be ported on the Snapdragon Ride™ Vision system-on-chip (SoC) including Arriver Computer Vision and the Snapdragon Ride Platform’s compute SoC controllers managed by Snapdragon® Car-to-Cloud Services platform.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Consistent Testing is Essential for OTT Platforms to Redefine Quality of Experience Featured

One of the fallouts from the COVID-19 pandemic is the explosion of over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services. A market that represented $121.6 billion in 2019 is expected to reach $1,039 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 29.4%. Competition among streaming services continues to heat up as established players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Starz compete for viewer attention and newer players such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock enter the market.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

SKT Invests in Leading AI Vision Robotics Firm CMES

SK Telecom recently announced that it invested KRW 10 billion in CMES and signed a business agreement with CMES to cooperate in the AI robot-based logistics business. CMES is a leading AI vision robotics company. It has been innovating robotic process automation for many companies around the globe through advanced AI and 3D vision technologies.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO Demo ETSI ZSM-based E2E Orchestration of 5G Network Slicing

NTT DOCOMO recently announced that it collaborated with NTT Com, NTT Network Service Systems Laboratories (NS Labs) and NTT Network Innovation Center (NIC) to successfully test end-to-end orchestration (E2EO) technology based on the Zero Touch Network and Service Management (ZSM) specification of ETSI, a European standardization organization. This first successful...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xiaomi's next-gen cheap Redmi phones tipped to launch soon in China

Just as Xiaomi has completed the introduction of all the phones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup, the company is rumoured to unwrap its successor Redmi Note 12 series back home in China. Though this seems to be slightly early for the company to bring in the successor so early-...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Mongolia's Mobicom Taps IP Infusion’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway Solution

IP Infusion this week announced a partnership with Mobicom, a subsidiary of KDDI and leading mobile operator in Mongolia, to adopt disaggregated network solutions that will provide increased capabilities to the provider’s customers. Mobicom will leverage IP Infusion’s OcNOS and the S9500-30XS from UfiSpace to create a disaggregated router...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Viavi Enables Fully Automated Testing for Fiber with New Gear

Viavi Solutions has launched FiberComplete PRO, a fiber test solution with a suite of capabilities which replaces six test instruments. It is the first single test port solution that fully automates all the fiber qualification tests required for the construction and certification of any type of fiber optic network. FiberComplete...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Telefónica, Pente to Simplify 5G Edge Transformation for Enterprises

Telefónica and Pente Networks, developer of a revolutionary enterprise cellular 4G/5G platform, are working on a managed 5G Cloud service to enable advanced transformation use cases for enterprises. The convergence of IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence is driving a new wave of transformation for industries that require exceptional...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Verizon Enhances its Telehealth Platform

Verizon Business on Tuesday announced enhanced access to new data sources and new partner integrations for BlueJeans Telehealth, a purpose-built, HIPAA-ready video conferencing solution designed to help drive better patient interactions. Building on the platform's accessibility and ease-of use, the latest enhancements to BlueJeans Telehealth were designed to help improve...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Comcast's MachineQ IoT Platform to Power KOLO Smart Monitoring

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, recently announced that GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has expanded from its existing proprietary network and will now deliver its KOLO Smart Monitoring System to a wide range of facilities using MachineQ’s IoT network connectivity platform. The KOLO system automates restroom device monitoring and...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

XConnect Supports Optimization of Gamma's Messaging Business

XConnect, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions is working with Gamma Communications, a leading technology-based provider of communication services, to optimise its business messaging. Gamma will leverage XConnect’s number range and number portability services to ensure messaging traffic is delivered to its cloud mobile numbers efficiently. Gamma benefits...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

FreedomFi Raises $9.5M to Build a Web 3.0 Platform

FreedomFi, the open 5G company, on Wednesday announced that it closed a $9.5 million Series A funding round from Blueyard Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, and SamsungNext. FreedomFi software makes it possible to use cryptocurrency as an incentive for crowdsourcing deployments of 5G small cell networks. The company aims to use the funds to accelerate development of its software and forge new partnerships with telecom equipment manufacturers, operators, and other ecosystem players.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Spark NZ Advances its IoT Control Center Platform powered by Cisco

Spark New Zealand is advancing its IoT Control Center platform powered by Cisco with new features to help businesses improve service reliability and reduce operational costs using machine learning and artificial intelligence. IoT deployments generate vast amounts of data per day, making it impossible for enterprise customers to personally monitor...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Intraway Expands Availability of No-code, Cloud-native OSS Solution

Intraway this week announced the expansion and availability of its no-code, cloud-native OSS solution, Symphonica, within the North American Market. Intraway has experienced great success in Latin America over the past 18 years working with industry powerhouses such as Tigo, izzi, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica, and is building off its initial success in North America, working with three of the top MSOs. As part of its go-to-market strategy, Intraway will continue targeting network automation at top tier communications service providers (CSPs).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy