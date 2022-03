Click here to read the full article. Mobile reigns supreme in the hands of consumers, who use it not only to shop but while they’re in stores to research and compare prices on products as well as to buy items using payment apps. Consumers also share product pics on social media — and with apparel, to get fashion feedback from friends and family. In its latest consumer research, Klarna said 68 percent of U.S. shoppers “use their mobile devices to research products while shopping in a physical store.”More from WWDSnap Fashion's Web SiteTomo Koizumi RTW Fall 2022Zadrian Smith on Styling at...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO