Vodafone and Ericsson complete successful lab trial to demonstrate 5G network slicing with on-demand quality of service control for virtual reality use case. The trial is a first for the UK telecoms and technology industry. The automated process – from order placement, through to creation, optimisation and provision of the network slice – took 30 minutes. 5G network slicing will enable on-demand, dedicated and secure end-to-end connectivity for consumers and businesses with guaranteed quality of service. Network slicing can enable specialist use cases such as enhanced autonomous driving, remote healthcare and virtual/augmented reality. Vodafone and Ericsson have successfully completed the UK’s first 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO