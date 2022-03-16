ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fact Check: Fictitious ‘Postnatal Abortions’ Not Part of CO Democrats’ Reproductive Health Bill

By Heidi Beedle
Cover picture for the articleThe passage of the Reproductive Health Equity Act in the Colorado House, after 24 hours of debate and a brief confrontation between House Minority Leader Rep. Hugh McKean (R-Loveland) and Rep. Shane Sandridge (R-Colorado Springs), has elicited hyperbolic — and inaccurate — statements from Colorado Republicans. In...

Gazette

EDITORIAL: Barbaric new bill allows postnatal 'abortion' rights

Colorado fancies itself a public policy maverick. So, maybe we should kill newborns. That's what overreaching Democrats in the legislature propose. Our state was the first to legalize abortion. Pot. Hallucinogens in Denver. We allow fentanyl in quantities sufficient to kill thousands without fear of prison. We're America's new death-metal shock-jock with a skull-and-bones tattoo.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Reason.com

How Texas Women Are Circumventing the State's New Abortion Law

Mail-order pills and trips out of state are helping Texas women who want to terminate a pregnancy but can't under the state's new abortion restrictions. The controversial Texas law bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which means just a few weeks after conception and before many women may know they're pregnant. Researchers found that in the first month after the law was passed, abortions in Texas were down 49.8 percent from the same month the previous year.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Week

Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when

Roe v. Wade appears to be on its last legs. The Supreme Court seems uninterested in nixing Texas' abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy. The court's conservative supermajority turned a friendly ear to Mississippi's draconian law in December. And not content to wait for the official ruling, states like Idaho are taking matters into their own hands, getting downright creative by announcing possible financial incentives for family members of a fetus, including relatives of rapists.
TEXAS STATE

