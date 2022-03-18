ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless Search For New Housing As LA Closes Little Tokyo Encampment

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VreC_0ehZukuD00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of homeless people have been forced to move after the city of Los Angeles announced Wednesday it will clear an encampment at Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza.

“It’s very concerning,” said Tommy Miller, who is homeless. “It’s like they are splitting up our family.”

Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. March 16, 2022. (Credit: CBSLA)

Miller has been homeless since 2012 is one of at least 25 other people who called Toriumi Plaza home. The area is the latest encampment to be cleaned up and fenced off by the city of L.A., joining Echo Park and MacArthur Park .

According to posted signs, the unhoused living in the area must leave and take their belongings with them by 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fences began going up around the encampment in the early morning hours Thursday. Homeless activists planned a protest set to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday.

“So now I have to find another place,” said Christopher, who was packing his possessions.

Christopher was not only frustrated that he had to find a new spot on the street but also worried about leaving most of his belongings behind.

“One thing I can assure myself is that at least I have my property,” he said.

According to the office of L.A. City Councilman Kevin De Leon, at least 61 people who live at Toriumi Plaza have been relocated through the L.A. Homeless Services Authority, people like Lilliana Melendez.

“LAHSA went there and said we’re gonna close it down by the bridge and you’re going to go to the hotel room,” she said.

As she waits for permanent housing, Melendez enjoys having a quiet bathroom, bed and TV in the hotel she’s lived in since November 2021.

“It’s a process,” Melendez said. “There are a lot of people, so I’m just thankful I’m waiting in a room and not out there.

But she also understands why people like Christopher are reluctant to enter these types of housing programs.

“You have a curfew,” Christopher said. “You have to be in by ten and out by seven, no visitors, you can’t cook in your room. No, I’d rather be out here on the street where I can do what I want to do when I want to.”

Miller, on the other hand, signed up for the program and hopes he will wake up to social workers helping him move into a room. In the meantime, he will remain camped out in Toriumi Plaza until the deadline.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA County Applications For Rent Relief Due By March 31

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31. 🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022 Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several Southern California Projects Awarded Millions In Homekey Grants

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Millions of dollars worth of Homekey grants were awarded by the state this week to help Southern California counties and cities to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a total of $181 million in funding to 13 new Homekey projects across the state that will eventually provide 605 housing units. The latest round of funding bring the state’s total number of projects to 39 so far this year. “Every Californian deserves a safe place to call home,” Newsom said in a statement. The biggest pot of money in this round goes to several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dept. Of Housing And Urban Development Awards LA $155 Million For Homeless Relief Projects

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Continuum of Care was awarded $155 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for projects to help people experiencing homelessness. The funding is for renewal projects that already exist within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, which includes all cities in Los Angeles County with the exception of Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena. A Continuum of Care is a regional planning body that coordinates housing and homeless services funding for families and individuals in need. “We are grateful to HUD and its Office of Special...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Partiers And Bars Rejoice During First ‘Normal’ St. Paddy’s Day

ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Partiers were excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day outside of their homes and in crowded bars for the first time in two years. “See, we don’t have to wear the masks no more,” said customer Dario Machado. “We’re free! It’s like freedom.” (Credit: CBSLA) Businesses like the iconic Tam O’Shanter in Los Feliz celebrated not only the return to business but their 100th anniversary. “Oh my gosh, it feels so good. Look at all these people here, everything is like back! We’re back,” said managing partner John Lindquist. “We started in 1922. Los Feliz Boulevard at the time, if you can believe it, was a dirt road.” After the economic roller coaster many businesses had to endure throughout the pandemic, Lindquist was excited to see his loyal customers return. “The last couple of years we’ve kept it very small with our family for St. Patrick’s Day,” said customer Makayla Ruth Spellman. “So this is wild. It’s surreal.” Law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers during the holiday. Last year on St. Patrick’s Day, three people were killed and 76 were hurt in DUI crashes in California. In comparison, no one died in 2020 but 31 were hurt.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Exclusive: Riverside Family With Disabled 10-Year-Old Battling Eviction

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Riverside family with a severely disabled 10-year-old daughter said they have been given just days to move out of their home after being evicted for falling behind on rent due to COVID-related job loss. Mar. 15, 2022 (CBSLA) “There is the right way to do things and there is a wrong way, and evicting somebody out of their home, behind their back, is not okay,” said Shannon Arellano, who helped her daughter, April, focus on homework as a distraction from the looming threat of eviction. Last week, the eviction notice was posted on the door of the family’s Riverside...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Calif. Set To Restrict Water Supplies As Drought Worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing another year of parched conditions and pleas for conservation as the winter comes to a close with little of the hoped-for rain and snow. A wet December that dumped snow in the mountains fueled optimism as 2022 began, but the state may end this month with the distinction of the driest January through March in at least a century. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies Friday that they will get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised to start the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Supervisors Vote To Create Juvenile Probation Camps In Malibu, Santa Clarita, Commerce

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is moving forward on creating three juvenile probation camps in Malibu, Santa Clarita, and Commerce over outrage from those communities. Barbed wire top fencing and a structure at the Juvenile Probation Camp, Camp Scott in Santa Clarita, May 14, 2009. (Photo by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images) The proposal approved 4-1 Tuesday would house and provide rehabilitative services to juvenile offenders at the three “Secure Youth Track Facilities” for offenders who would have previously been sent to state youth prisons. The state is closing its youth prisons next year and sending...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

66% Of AAPI Community In L.A. County Worried About Racial Attacks, Survey Finds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cesar Echano was walking in a Cerritos park when a man started to yell at him. “That you don’t belong here — go back to where you belong,” he recalled. While the confrontation began as just a man yelling, it quickly escalated to the man attacking Echano. By the time the man was done hitting Echano, his face and shirt were covered with blood. “He punched me very, very hard,” he said. “He’s young and it was so hard that I almost lost [consciousness].” Many Asian Americans and Pacific Islands live in fear, hoping that they never experience what Echano...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Miller
CBS LA

Long Beach Exploring National Monument Status For The Queen Mary

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach has high hopes for the Queen Mary – national monument status. (credit: CBS) The Queen Mary, which was built in 1930, is currently a National Historic Landmark, which makes it eligible for certain grants and tax incentives from the National Park Service. But if it were granted national monument status, the federal government would own the ship and be responsible for its repairs and maintenance. National Monument status is generally granted to “a place of historic, scenic, or scientific interest set aside for preservation,” and is generally granted by Congress or the president of the United States. The stately ship has a storied past, but its future is more cloudy – its most recent operator filed for bankruptcy, so the City of Long Beach took control of it last year. But keeping the Queen Mary in tip-top shape is a costly endeavor. The city is currently auctioning off the ship’s 36-foot lifeboats to nonprofits that would preserve them, and the ship itself is closed until this summer for a $5 million repair and rehabilitation project.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

White House Announces Digital Communication Initiative To Address Supply Chain Issues At Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The White House Tuesday announced a new information sharing initiative designed to address the supply chain issues which have plagued the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach over the last several months. Shipping containers sit aboard a Maersk container ship at the Port of Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2022, in San Pedro, Calif. (Getty Images) The initiative, titled Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW), is a digital information sharing system that will “pilot key freight information exchange between parts of the goods movement supply chain.” Its initial configuration will consist of 18 participants, including ports, trucking companies and...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Joe Buscaino Endorsed For Mayor By LA Airport Police Union

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union representing Los Angeles Airport Police Department officers and the Los Angeles Municipal Police officers, as well as the Los Angeles Park Rangers, Tuesday announced its endorsement of Councilman Joe Buscaino for mayor of Los Angeles. “Joe Buscaino is a strong advocate for public safety with a practical understanding of the realities of law enforcement and the urgent need for bold and decisive action to address skyrocketing crime,” Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association President Marshall McClain said. “LAAPOA is proud to give him our endorsement and support in his campaign to become the next mayor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Oxnard’s California Strawberry Festival Canceled A Third Year In A Row

OXNARD (CBSLA) — The California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard was canceled for a third year in a row due to the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, festival officials announced Tuesday. The festival had been scheduled to take place May 14 and 15 in Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard. Dean Kato, the chairman of the festival’s board of directors, said they were disappointed to have to cancel the event again. The 2022 California Strawberry Festival, which had been set for May 14 and 15 at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard, is officially cancelled due to the uncertainty caused by...
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Homelessness#Macarthur Park#Downtown Los Angeles#Cbsla#Lahsa
CBS LA

LA County Supervisors Approve Bigger Reward For Information In Disappearance, Death Of Mitrice Richardson

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the increase and extension of a reward for information in the death of Mitrice Richardson, whose remains were found nearly a year after she was released from a sheriff’s station in Calabasas. (credit: the Richardson family) Richardson, 24, had been arrested after failing to pay her $89 bill at Geoffrey’s restaurant in Malibu. She was released at 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2009 without transportation, a cell phone, or her purse. The Cal State Fullerton graduate disappeared after being released, and in August of 2010, her remains were found in an abandoned...
CALABASAS, CA
CBS LA

Gas Prices In Southern California May Be Peaking

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – The price of gas made the last several weeks tough on drivers in Southern California, but for the first time in a while there might be some relief on the way. (CBSLA) “It does look like those daily increases have slowed quite a bit,” said Marie Montgomery, with AAA Southern California. “We went up one penny yesterday to today and that’s been happening the last couple days.” Montgomery said she didn’t want to raise people’s hopes too much because experts aren’t quite sure if gas prices have peaked or plateaued. In Los Angeles County, it was another day  of all...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Atty. General Says New Pasadena Ordinance Violates State Housing Laws

PASADENA (CBSLA) — In a letter penned to the mayor of Pasadena, Attorney General Rob Bonta ordered the city to repeal a new ordinance that he claims violates one of California’s newest housing laws. “Our interpretation of SB-9 appears to differ from that of the Attorney General’s regarding history and landmark districts,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo wrote. “We will review the Attorney General’s letter and the statute further and promptly provide a written response.” The Attorney General’s office wrote that Pasadena’s Urgency Ordinance No.7384 allows the city to skirt the provisions of Senate Bill 9 which went into effect this year. Effective Jan....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Delivery, Rideshare Drivers Rally For Raises In Redondo Beach As Uber, Lyft Enact Gas Surcharges

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Delivery and rideshare drivers held a protest Wednesday in Redondo Beach, demanding raises due to the historic spike in gas prices. March 16, 2022. (CBSLA) Drivers with the likes of Uber and Amazon held a car caravan and rally outside an Amazon warehouse in the 2400 block of Marine Avenue. The drivers told CBSLA that because they are considered independent contractors, most of the costs associated with driving come out of their own pockets. “I can’t drive anymore for Amazon because I don’t have savings right now, all my savings, I spent my money on the gas,” protester Katherine...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

Californians Using More Water Despite Worsening Drought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Heritage Fire Burns Hundreds Of Acres North Of Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out in the Oro Grande community of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, just north of Victorville in the Mojave Desert. March 14, 2022. (San Bernardino County Fire Department) The Heritage Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. in the 14700 block of Heritage Way, near the National Trails Highway, and quickly spread. The fire burned well into the night buoyed by “numerous wind shifts,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported. A chopper with the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Realtime Intelligence System (FIRIS) flew over the blaze Monday night and mapped it at 454 acres....
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Monrovia Requiring Residents To Cut Water Usage By 10%

MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Monrovia will require its residents to cut their water usage or face fines, as California continues to dry out amid this historic drought. Beginning this March, the city of Monrovia voted to require every resident to reduce their water usage by 10% or face fines averaging at $10 a month or more for extreme water wasters. The city will compare a household’s usage in Feb. 2022 to Feb. 2020. “There was one customer who was well over 120 units of their base allocation so $400 on their monthly water bill,” said Monrovia city manager Dylan Feik. The new requirements have...
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

Crews Knock Down Raging Brush Fire Near Hansen Dam

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of firefighters late Sunday night made quick work of a four-acre brush fire that erupted near Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Lakeview Terrace. (Source: CBS) The Hansen Fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. on the north end of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area, close to the 210 Freeway. It was upgraded to a greater-alarm status within about 45 minutes. The fire moved slowly east, fueled by 10 mile per hour winds. More than 120 Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded with a ground and air attack to combat the flames. It took crews one hour and 39 minutes to bring the blaze under control, the fire department said. There were no injuries and no damage to structures. No evacuations were ordered. The L.A. County Fire Department also assisted in the firefight. The cause is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
98K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy