The 27-year-old first baseman is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign, slashing .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs, 111 RBI and 101 runs scored on 153 hits. The addition of Olson all but spells the end of Freddie Freeman's tenure in Atlanta. Freeman, who has spent his entire career with the Braves, hit .300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and 120 runs scored on 180 hits in 2021. He was a key piece to the puzzle in the postseason as Atlanta won its first World Series since 1995.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO