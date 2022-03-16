Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins to miss second consecutive game with general illness on Wednesday vs. Celtics

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors lineup that features Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will have to wait to debut for another game.

Although Green made his long-awaited return to the court after missing 31 games, Wiggins has been ruled out Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, the second consecutive contest he has missed due to a general illness. Wiggins also missed Monday’s victory over the Washington Wizards. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman will also miss Wednesday’s contest against the Celtics.

Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. have also missed time due to a general illness.

With Green coming off the bench in his second game back and Wiggins out, the Warriors will start Jordan Poole and Porter Jr. alongside regular starters Curry, Thompson and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors are slated to tip off against the Celtics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

