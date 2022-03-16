ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins to miss second consecutive game with general illness on Wednesday vs. Celtics

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY86u_0ehZCprE00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors lineup that features Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will have to wait to debut for another game.

Although Green made his long-awaited return to the court after missing 31 games, Wiggins has been ruled out Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, the second consecutive contest he has missed due to a general illness. Wiggins also missed Monday’s victory over the Washington Wizards. Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and James Wiseman will also miss Wednesday’s contest against the Celtics.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. have also missed time due to a general illness.

With Green coming off the bench in his second game back and Wiggins out, the Warriors will start Jordan Poole and Porter Jr. alongside regular starters Curry, Thompson and Kevon Looney.

Via @DaltonJ_Johnson on Twitter:

The Warriors are slated to tip off against the Celtics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards#Twitter#Curry Thompson#Chase Center#Warriors Wire
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aaron Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday, Theo Maledon to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiggins will return to the court after a two-game absence with an illness. In a matchup against a Spurs' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Wiggins to score 21.7 FanDuel points.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr, Marcus Smart exchange words as tempers flare between C's, Warriors

Calling all lip readers: What was Steve Kerr saying to Marcus Smart during a heated exchange in the first half of Wednesday's Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game?. Golden State's head coach appeared to be scolding Smart after a sequence of plays in the second quarter at the Chase Center, one of which left Warriors star Steph Curry injured.
NBA
ESPN

Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Cleveland

Denver Nuggets (42-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game. The Cavaliers are 21-12 in home games. Cleveland ranks third...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy