ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HELLISH HAUNTINGS SUMMON JACK OSBOURNE AND KATRINA WEIDMAN BACK TO THE UNDERWORLD FOR A BRAND-NEW SEASON OF PORTALS TO HELL – PREMIERING SATURDAY, APRIL 9 ON TRAVEL CHANNEL AND DISCOVERY+

Discovery
 4 days ago

The Paranormal Investigators Begin Their Supernatural Spree With a Face-Off Against the “Creeper” of Pennsylvania’s Hill View Manor. NEW YORK (March 16, 2022) – There’s hell to pay, and Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman are on a mission to find out why. The intrepid paranormal investigators team up again for an...

corporate.discovery.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Episodes of Portals to Hell Coming to Travel Channel and Discovery+ in April

While there are a number of different paranormal investigation series for ghost enthusiasts to check out, all of which have their own appeal, the Travel Channel series Portals to Hell aims to explore some of the most notorious hotbeds of activity that they feel as though they are gateways to otherworldly dimensions. Season 3 of the series, which is hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman, is set to debut in April with 13 all-new investigations, which will be unveiled on a weekly basis on Travel Channel and will be debuting the same day on discovery+. Tune in to the Season 3 premiere of Portals to Hell on April 9th at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.
TV SERIES
Discovery

HGTV HIT ‘FIXER TO FABULOUS’ A TOP PERFORMER IN THIRD SEASON

New York [March 14, 2022] Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV’s breakout hit starring popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs, averaged a .57 live plus three day rating among P25-54 and a .75 L3 rating among W25-54 during a 16-episode season that premiered Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During its third season run, the series averaged a .68 rating among upscale P25-54 L3 and a .91 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 – gains of 20 percent and 24 percent from year-ago levels. Fixer To Fabulous also attracted more than 31 million viewers and ranked as a top 3 non-news/sports ad-supported cable program among W25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale P25-54 in its Tuesday timeslot.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Osbourne
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Channel#Discovery Channel#Intrepid Travel#Hauntings
KPBS

SANDITON Season 2 On MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 20 - April 24, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand. There’s an exciting early streaming opportunity when you watch with KPBS Passport! Beginning the night of the season premiere, the following Sunday’s episode will become available at 7 p.m. PT (10 ET). SANDITON Season 2 episodes will be available to KPBS Passport viewers in the U.S. and Canada only.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Instagram
PennLive.com

How to watch “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 premiere | Time, channel, live stream (3/19)

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 will premiere on OWN on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch it on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial). The series centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to strengthen the booming city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. According to the show’s synopsis, the couples are longtime friends and socialites with strong personalities, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage all while bonding together over the successes and challenges of running a real estate business.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
MassLive.com

When does ‘Weakest Link’ Season 2 premiere? Time, channel, streaming info

“Weakest Link” Season 2 premieres on NBC on Sunday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV live. Entertainer Jane Lynch hosts the game show, as contestants “bank prize money and correctly answer a chain of rapid-fire trivia questions.” Those who are playing the game can vote to eliminate whom they consider to be the weakest link at the end of each round.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Élite’ Sets April Return for Season 5; HBO Announces ‘The Invisible Pilot’ Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Season 5 of the popular Spanish teen drama “Élite” will debut April 8, Netflix announced Monday. Set in the private, elite secondary school Las Encinas, “Élite” follows an ensemble cast of students that constantly find themselves involved with various murder and police investigations. When they’re not running into trouble with the law, the mixed group of working class and wealthy teenagers navigate intense relationship dramas and the heavy workload of their demanding institution.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy