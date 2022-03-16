HELLISH HAUNTINGS SUMMON JACK OSBOURNE AND KATRINA WEIDMAN BACK TO THE UNDERWORLD FOR A BRAND-NEW SEASON OF PORTALS TO HELL – PREMIERING SATURDAY, APRIL 9 ON TRAVEL CHANNEL AND DISCOVERY+

While there are a number of different paranormal investigation series for ghost enthusiasts to check out, all of which have their own appeal, the Travel Channel series Portals to Hell aims to explore some of the most notorious hotbeds of activity that they feel as though they are gateways to otherworldly dimensions. Season 3 of the series, which is hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman, is set to debut in April with 13 all-new investigations, which will be unveiled on a weekly basis on Travel Channel and will be debuting the same day on discovery+. Tune in to the Season 3 premiere of Portals to Hell on April 9th at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO