Exxon, BHP To Invest $291 Million To Expand Gas Output Off Australia

By Sonali Paul, Sameer Manekar
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExxon Mobil Corp and BHP Group said on Thursday they will go ahead with a project to boost gas output from their Gippsland Basin Kipper field off southeast Australia, which would help fill a looming gas shortage in the local market. Exxon's Esso Australia said the project would cost...

FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
eenews.net

Rising metals prices threaten U.S. green energy push

The global conflict over the war in Ukraine is creating a crunch in the supply of metals vital to clean technology, threatening to make U.S. progress on climate action more expensive. Western governments, like the United States as well as the European Union, have sought to punish Russian President Vladimir...
KTVZ

Russia could lose 30% of its oil output within weeks, IEA warns

Russia could soon be forced to curtail crude oil production by 30%, subjecting the global economy to the biggest supply crisis in decades — that is, unless Saudi Arabia and other major energy exporters start pumping more. The world’s second-largest crude oil exporter could be forced to limit output...
Seeking Alpha

Cheniere Energy: An Oil Company That Still Has Gas In The Tank

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Occidental CEO says oil prices can hit $150

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the second day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic. The event is taking place amid massive gyrations in global energy...
MySanAntonio

High oil prices starting to fuel more drilling

Crude prices soaring to 14-year highs offered oil and gas operators encouragement in putting more drilling rigs back to work, though expectations are drilling activity growth will remain moderate. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count, which it has recorded weekly since the 1940s, jumped by...
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
