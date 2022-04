Which Alabama football players will go in the first round?. The 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and there are two Alabama football players who have a great chance of going in the first round. Evan Neal was seen as a lock to go first overall. Even if he slips, he will be going in the top 10. After him, Jameson Williams is set to be one of the first receivers taken. A handful of teams desperately need another receiver, and the speed of Williams sets him apart.

