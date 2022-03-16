ECOWATCH: Learning to live with Florida’s alligators

A crocodile managed to escape from a zoo’s van and caused chaos on a Florida highway before it was recaptured. The St Augustine Alligator Farm said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the crocodile was being transported by van when it broke out of a window. The eight-foot creature was caught moments later by zoo keepers, with St Augustine saying the incident showed why its staff were trained for all situations. “THIS is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this,” the zoo in St. Augustine, Florida, said. “Earlier today, we were...

