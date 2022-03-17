Falcons finished meeting with Deshaun Watson, have submitted offer to Texans

Will Deshaun Watson end up in Atlanta? Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons’ meeting with quarterback Deshaun Watson has come to an end, and the team has reportedly submitted a trade offer to the Texans, reports Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com.

While Watson’s previous meetings with the Browns, Saints and Panthers all took place in Houston, the QB’s meeting with the Falcons was in Atlanta. As Wilson notes, the Falcons were a late addition to the Watson sweepstakes, but there are reasons to be optimistic about their pursuit. Watson grew up in Georgia, and he has a relationship with assistant coach T.J. Yates, who played and coached for the Texans.

While the Falcons’ meeting may have featured a different location, the personnel was generally the same. All four teams had their owners, general managers and coaches present for their respective meetings, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

While Watson is finished speaking with potential suitors, he’s still making a decision on his preferred path. Per Florio, the quarterback is “incredibly torn” about his decision and was impressed by all four presentations. This has made it “very difficult” to choose a destination, and there is no specific timetable for his decision.