ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants sign TE Ricky Seals-Jones

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYdcK_0ehYtOiX00
Ricky Seals-Jones is signing with Big Blue. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Seals-Jones is staying in the NFC East. The former Washington tight end is signing with the Giants, reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Seals-Jones has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017, spending time with the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs and Washington. His best season came in 2018 with Arizona when he had 34 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown.

The tight end spent the 2021 season in Washington, seeing time in 13 games (six starts). He had 30 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Seals-Jones also spent time on special teams.

In New York, he’ll be joining a depth chart that has a giant hole after Evan Engram left for the Jaguars. The Giants are also rostering tight ends Jake Hausmann, Chris Myarick and Rysen John.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars release LB Myles Jack

Something had to give. After signing scores of high-end free agents on Monday, the Jaguars are releasing linebacker Myles Jack, according to a source who spoke with Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). Jack led the Jags with 108 tackles last year, his sixth season in Jacksonville. Ultimately, however, he...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Browns#American Football#Te Ricky Seals Jones#Espn#Texas A M#Cardinals#Chiefs
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks sign Artie Burns to one-year, $2M deal

The Bears initially signed Burns in 2020, but the former Steelers first-round pick suffered a torn ACL that led to an IR placement last summer. After a couple more roster moves, he found his way into eleven regular season games last year, including six starts. He finished out 2021 with 23 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and six passes defensed.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Rams in driver’s seat to re-sign Von Miller?

Von Miller has not committed to a team during his first free agency bid, but the Rams look to have moved into pole position for the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. The expectation is Miller will stay with the Rams, with Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noting teams are under the impression this is how the Miller process will conclude (Twitter link). Other teams are still pursuing the 11-year veteran, but the Rams appear to have the inside track.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks, OL Austin Blythe agree to deal

After a year as a Chiefs backup, Austin Blythe is heading west again. The former Rams starter agreed to a deal to join the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Blythe signed in Kansas City before the team selected Creed Humphrey in the second round. Humphrey became the Chiefs’ starting center in Week 1 and made every start at the position for the Chiefs, presenting the makings of a long-term center for the perennial AFC West champions. Blythe figures to have a better opportunity for playing time in Seattle.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Packers WR Randall Cobb takes $5.5M pay cut

While it remains to be seen whether Davante Adams will be back in Green Bay, at least one of Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite targets will be sticking around. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that wideout Randall Cobb took a sizable salary cut to stay with the Packers.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints, Deshaun Watson meet again

Watson holds a no-trade clause and, therefore, effectively holds the cards. Wilson hears that the Saints have been working hard to get the Texans quarterback on board and they may be on the verge of getting the go-ahead. Last night, we heard that Watson was “incredibly torn” about his decision...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks release veteran DE Benson Mayowa

The Seahawks’ roster makeover continues. Seattle is releasing defensive end Benson Mayowa, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. After originally joining the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020, Mayowa inked a two-year, $7.6M pact with the team last March. He was set to count $3.7M against the cap in 2022, and he’ll leave behind $2.25M in dead cap. The move will save the team $1.45M and follows the Seahawks’ signing of Uchenna Nwosu earlier Wednesday.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones agree to four-year deal

The Raiders will land one of the top players on this year’s market. They have agreed to terms with Chandler Jones on a four-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. This will reunite the former All-Pro with Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham, who were both in New England during the first chapter of Jones’ career. After breaking through to the All-Pro level in Arizona, Jones will relocate to Las Vegas and join Maxx Crosby atop their edge-rushing stable.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Giants Get A Proper Backup Behind Daniel Jones

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is not wasting time in improving the team’s roster. They’ve lost some players like Evan Engram and Keion Crossen to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins, respectively. Meanwhile, they’ve also acquired offensive guard Mark Glowinski from the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks, OLB Uchenna Nwosu agree to two-year, $20M deal

The Chargers recently added to their pass rushing group, but they are now reportedly losing an incumbent edge rusher. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing Uchenna Nwosu to a two-year, $20M contract (Twitter link). The deal includes $10.5M in guaranteed money. The 25-year-old spent the first...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Terron Armstead hints he would take pay cut to stay with Saints?

Terron Armstead should earn himself a nice pay day this offseason, but it sounds like he’d consider taking a discount with the Saints depending on their QB situation. According to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com (on Twitter), Armstead is waiting to see if Deshaun Watson lands in New Orleans before figuring out his next step.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy