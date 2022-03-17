Giants sign TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Ricky Seals-Jones is signing with Big Blue. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Seals-Jones is staying in the NFC East. The former Washington tight end is signing with the Giants, reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Seals-Jones has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2017, spending time with the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs and Washington. His best season came in 2018 with Arizona when he had 34 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown.

The tight end spent the 2021 season in Washington, seeing time in 13 games (six starts). He had 30 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Seals-Jones also spent time on special teams.

In New York, he’ll be joining a depth chart that has a giant hole after Evan Engram left for the Jaguars. The Giants are also rostering tight ends Jake Hausmann, Chris Myarick and Rysen John.