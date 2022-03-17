Packers WR Randall Cobb takes $5.5M pay cut

Randall Cobb was willing to sacrifice a significant amount of salary in order to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it remains to be seen whether Davante Adams will be back in Green Bay, at least one of Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite targets will be sticking around. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that wideout Randall Cobb took a sizable salary cut to stay with the Packers.

Specifically, Cobb sacrificed $5.5M to stay in Green Bay. The veteran wideout was set to earn $8.5M in total salary in 2022, and that number will now drop to $3M.

Cobb returned to the Packers in 2021 and settled into a secondary role on offense. He ended up finishing the campaign with a career-low 376 yards from scrimmage, but his five touchdowns were the most he’s had since 2015.

Besides one-year stints with the Cowboys and Texans, Cobb had otherwise spent his entire career in Green Bay. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014, and he’s sixth on the team’s all-time list in receptions (498).