ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers WR Randall Cobb takes $5.5M pay cut

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Jk3T_0ehYt6ui00
Randall Cobb was willing to sacrifice a significant amount of salary in order to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it remains to be seen whether Davante Adams will be back in Green Bay, at least one of Aaron Rodgers‘ favorite targets will be sticking around. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that wideout Randall Cobb took a sizable salary cut to stay with the Packers.

Specifically, Cobb sacrificed $5.5M to stay in Green Bay. The veteran wideout was set to earn $8.5M in total salary in 2022, and that number will now drop to $3M.

Cobb returned to the Packers in 2021 and settled into a secondary role on offense. He ended up finishing the campaign with a career-low 376 yards from scrimmage, but his five touchdowns were the most he’s had since 2015.

Besides one-year stints with the Cowboys and Texans, Cobb had otherwise spent his entire career in Green Bay. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014, and he’s sixth on the team’s all-time list in receptions (498).

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Von Miller reportedly interested in joining Cowboys

The Von Miller-to-Denver smoke did not end up producing a deal, with the Broncos poaching a younger pass rusher — Randy Gregory — away from the Cowboys. Dallas appears to have an opportunity to add Denver’s all-time sack leader. Miller has a “very strong interest” in joining...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Packers WR Davante Adams won't play on franchise tag

The Packers have Aaron Rodgers back, but things are still up in the air with their other star player. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has informed team brass that he will not play on his franchise tag (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). While Rodgers scored a new four-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cowboys#American Football#Packers Wr
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys eyeing star pass-rusher to replace Randy Gregory?

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense on Tuesday when Randy Gregory agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, but they may have a serviceable replacement for the star pass-rusher in mind. Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Von Miller has “very strong interest” in...
NFL
The Spun

The Buccaneers Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to poach a fellow NFC South receiver on Tuesday. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs have signed former Falcons wideout Russell Gage. “Former Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the Bucs,” Rapoport reported. Adding, “More weapons for Tom Brady.”...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Contacted The Seahawks: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2016. Since taking a knee, pregame, in protest of systemic, racial and ethnic inequality; opportunities for Kaepernick to return to the league that he once helped a carry a team to a Super Bowl in, have been few and far between.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Free Agent Cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their little spending spree after signing a couple of offensive linemen and a quarterback. Per Jordan Schultz, Pittsburgh looks set to add a cornerback. The Steelers are going to sign former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year deal worth $8M. Wallace was seen as...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy