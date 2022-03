In his State of the Union address last week, President Biden spoke about the importance of replacing lead pipes to ensure that all Americans have clean water to drink. Vice President Harris also highlighted this issue on a recent visit to Newark, where she called the use of lead pipes to deliver drinking water a “public health crisis” that fueled socioeconomic disparities around the country, including in Flint, Mich., the most infamous case of water poisoning in recent U.S. history. “Lead pipes do exist in high-income communities, but in high-income communities they have the income to fix it, which means that whether it gets fixed or not might be a function of how much money you have,” Harris said. “And that’s not right.”

