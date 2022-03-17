ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken begin selloff by trading Calle Jarnkrok to Flames

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
Seattle Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok, right, and Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken started their pre-trade deadline fire sale Wednesday by sending forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for three draft picks.

Seattle received a second-round pick in 2022, a third in 2023 and a seventh in 2024. The second-round pick this summer is the one the Flames previously acquired from the Florida Panthers.

The Kraken are retaining half of Jarnkrok’s $2 million salary cap hit for the rest of the season.

Jarnkrok, a 30-year-old Swede with 26 points in 49 games this season, boosts Calgary’s chances to make an extended run through the Western Conference.

“I want to thank Calle for everything he did for the Seattle Kraken, and we wish him all the best in Calgary,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said.

Seattle also is expected to trade captain Mark Giordano and forwards Marcus Johansson and Riley Sheahan before the NHL trade deadline Monday. Giordano was held out of the lineup for the Kraken’s game Wednesday night against Tampa Bay to prevent him from getting injured.

