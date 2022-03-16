ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.4%. * BARCLAYS: Barclays PLC has hired an executive from a rival bank for its mergers, acquisitions, activism and ESG advisory group as demand increases from corporate clients for those services. * HYVE: British event management firm Hyve Group said on Tuesday it would exit Russia as several companies leave the country or reassess operations there following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. * NICKEL TRADING: Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) resumes on Wednesday with limits on price movements to prevent disorderly trading after wild swings triggered a rare market shutdown. * FCA STRIKE: Employees at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority have served notice to begin a ballot on industrial action in protest at cuts to their pay and conditions, the Unite union said on Tuesday. * AUTO CARTEL: EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules, while Britain's competition authority also launched a probe. * TOTALENERGIES: The Church of England's Pensions Board and the manager of the church's investment fund said on Tuesday they will reconsider their shareholding in French energy giant TotalEnergies over the company's decision to not cut its business ties with Russia. * OIL CRISIS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine. * OIL: Oil prices rose, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger. * GOLD: Gold prices were flat, holding near a two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve. * METALS: Aluminium prices edged higher, underpinned by supply concerns, while traders also kept a close eye on the resumption of nickel trading on the LME. * FTSE100: UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by banking and mining stocks, while strong jobs data supported the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike later this week. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: FERREXPO PLC FXPO.L FY results IG GROUP IGG.L Q3 update FEVERTREE DRINKS FEVR.L FY results IP GROUP IPO.L FY results RESTAURANT GROUP RTN.L FY results CENTAMIN CEY.L FY results COMPUTACENTER CCC.L HY results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

