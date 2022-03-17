ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

How ACC teams have fared in First Four games

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu6Gb_0ehYL5t100

While it isn’t a specific goal for NCAA Tournament-bound teams to play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, eight of them must do so. Ever since the tournament competition in Dayton expanded to four games from one in 2011, teams from power conferences have had to earn the right to play in the Round of 64. After all, it would be completely unfair if only mid-majors and No. 16 seeds, which are pretty much the same thing anyway, were assigned to these games.

Notre Dame is about to make its first appearance in the First Four against Rutgers. but it will be the fifth time an ACC program has traveled to Dayton to determine its tournament fate. Historically, these games have worked out very well for the conference, and the Irish will hope to expand on that reputation. Here are the four other times the ACC has been represented in the initial round of tournament games:

2018: Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsDjs_0ehYL5t100
Mar 14, 2018; Dayton, OH, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Oshae Brissett (11) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Mickey Mitchell (3) scramble for a lose ball in the second half during the First Four of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse scoring leader: Oshae Brissett (23)

Syracuse rebounding leader: Brissett (12)

Syracuse assists leaders: Tyus Battle and Marek Dolezaj (three)

2017: Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qEFU_0ehYL5t100
Mar 14, 2017; Dayton, OH, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) drives to the basket over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) in the second half in the first four of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest scoring leader: John Collins (26)

Wake Forest rebounding leader: Collins (nine)

Wake Forest assists leader: Bryant Crawford (10)

2014: NC State 74, Xavier 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzm4g_0ehYL5t100

NC State scoring leader: T.J. Warren (24)

NC State rebounding leader: Lennard Freeman (six)

NC State assists leader: Tyler Lewis (eight)

2011: Clemson 70, UAB 52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPIvi_0ehYL5t100
Mar 15, 2011; Dayton, OH, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Zavier Anderson (3) tries to get around UAB Blazers guard Aaron Johnson (1) during the the first round of the 2011 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Dayton Arena. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson scoring leader: Jerai Grant (22)

Clemson rebounding leaders: Devin Booker, Grant (seven)

Clemson assists leader: Andre Young (five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Friday's best NCAA Tournament first-round upset picks and predictions

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is halfway done and there were plenty of upsets Thursday. We’re down to 48 teams and by the time the dust clears Friday, we’ll be down to 32 teams standing for the national title. But the big question is, which teams will join No. 15 Saint Peter’s and No. 13 Richmond in posting first-round upsets.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago NCAA Tournament matchup: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

OK, it’s time. After a very up and down season (mostly down to end the year), the Ohio State basketball team starts what it hopes will be a run in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. If it wasn’t bad enough the Buckeyes lost four of its last five and smoked and sputtered out of the Big Ten Tournament early, but now it now must face media darling, Loyola-Chicago, and Sister Jean.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Notre Dame would like to approach its scoring total from its win over Rutgers when it plays Alabama in the Round of 64. Even if the Irish have a scoring disadvantage in this matchup, their shooting percentages can make up for it, especially if their shots are coming from 3-point range. Naturally, those shots will have be in high volume, or it won’t mean much. Of course, we also can’t forget about their strong assist-to-turnover ratio.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Individual Leaders - Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Notre Dame might have had a better record than Alabama this season, but that means nothing come NCAA Tournament time. Even if you take away, you’ll notice that the Irish trail the Crimson Tide in almost every major individual category. Is that because the Tide actually are the better team, or is that the result of the SEC being a much better conference over the past year than the ACC? Either way, the Irish have their work cut out for them with that talent from Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
College Sports
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Syracuse, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 2 Kentucky was upset by No. 15 Saint Peter’s and college basketball fans couldn’t hold back

The first day of 2022 March Madness has certainly delivered!. Headed into Thursday evening, the biggest upset of the day was No. 5 Iowa falling to No. 12 Richmond after some refereeing controversy, but the day belonged the the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks. In the most stunning upset of the tournament so far, No. 15 Saint Peter’s dethroned No. 2 Kentucky 85-79 after the game went to overtime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tyus Battle
Person
Oshae Brissett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Peacocks just upset Kentucky in the NCAA tournament...so where is St. Peter's located?

The St. Peter’s Peacocks entered Thursday night’s men’s NCAA tournament as a 15-seed. They proceeded to dethrone one of the blue bloods of college basketball as the Peacocks played Cinderella and upset No. 2-seed Kentucky, 85-79. It was St. Peter’s first NCAA tournament win in school history, and it’s certainly a memorable one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Clemson#Nc State#Acc#Notre Dame#Irish#Syracuse 60#Kansas State 95
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saint Peter’s fans went ballistic as the No. 15 Peacocks upset No. 2 Kentucky

St. Peter’s University undoubtedly scored the biggest victory in the school’s history on Thursday night as the No. 15-seed Peacocks upset perennial powerhouse Kentucky in the first round of the men’s NCAA tournament. The Wildcats — which were the No. 2 seed in the East Region — were favorites to make the Final Four out of the East, having even better odds than No. 1-seed Baylor (per Tipico Sportsbook).
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy