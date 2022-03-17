How ACC teams have fared in First Four games
While it isn’t a specific goal for NCAA Tournament-bound teams to play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, eight of them must do so. Ever since the tournament competition in Dayton expanded to four games from one in 2011, teams from power conferences have had to earn the right to play in the Round of 64. After all, it would be completely unfair if only mid-majors and No. 16 seeds, which are pretty much the same thing anyway, were assigned to these games.
Notre Dame is about to make its first appearance in the First Four against Rutgers. but it will be the fifth time an ACC program has traveled to Dayton to determine its tournament fate. Historically, these games have worked out very well for the conference, and the Irish will hope to expand on that reputation. Here are the four other times the ACC has been represented in the initial round of tournament games:
2018: Syracuse 60, Arizona State 56
Syracuse scoring leader: Oshae Brissett (23)
Syracuse rebounding leader: Brissett (12)
Syracuse assists leaders: Tyus Battle and Marek Dolezaj (three)
2017: Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88
Wake Forest scoring leader: John Collins (26)
Wake Forest rebounding leader: Collins (nine)
Wake Forest assists leader: Bryant Crawford (10)
2014: NC State 74, Xavier 59
NC State scoring leader: T.J. Warren (24)
NC State rebounding leader: Lennard Freeman (six)
NC State assists leader: Tyler Lewis (eight)
2011: Clemson 70, UAB 52
Clemson scoring leader: Jerai Grant (22)
Clemson rebounding leaders: Devin Booker, Grant (seven)
Clemson assists leader: Andre Young (five)
Comments / 0