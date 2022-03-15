Support 4-H

Every year, over President’s Day weekend, 8th and 9th grade students across the state of Idaho have the opportunity to attend the 4H Know Your Government Conference in Boise. The goal of this conference is to teach the next generation of leaders about our government and how it works by giving them a hands on approach to the inner workings of either the legislative or judicial processes. Approximately, 150 youth are selected from across the state for the opportunity to attend, and here in Bear Lake, we are especially lucky. Our county has earned a reputation of bringing a large delegation every year, and having amazing and hardworking youth represent us. This year was no different. Bear Lake took a delegation of sixteen youth, the largest group to attend from anywhere in the state. All the youth who participated in the conference obtained a reputation of being extraordinarily respectful, responsible, and engaged. The sixteen youth who engaged in the conference are as follows: Mikayla Bloxham, Mazzyn Boehme, Marlee Cottle, Josh Crane, Lindsay Fisher, Olivia Forsland, Miley Gerber, Evelyne Gertler, Rebecca Jenson, Logan Keetch, Kimbely Lichfield, Lisa Probst, Mary Reed, Jada Roberts, Erika Roundy, and Harley Wallentine. Chaperones from Bear Lake where Dr. Peter Crane and Trevor Keetch.

