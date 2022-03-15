Support 4-H

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ryan McGeeney
Cleburne County Sun-Times
 1 day ago

Delaware Gazette

4-H volunteers, clubs recognized

Delaware County 4-H supporters, volunteers, and clubs were honored by the Delaware County 4-H Advisory Committee during the 80th annual 4-H Volunteer and Member Recognition Banquet held Jan. 25 at the recently constructed Ag Center at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Acknowledged for their support of the Delaware County 4-H program...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Henrico Citizen

Henrico 4-H offers SPIN club for youth to teach basics of chess

Henrico County 4-H Youth Development is starting a free club to help youth learn the basics of chess. The Chessmate Special Interest, or SPIN, club is open to children in the second through fifth grades and will meet from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning March 8, in the Board Room of the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive. A kickoff event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 in the demonstration kitchen in the Human Services Building.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WVNews

North Glade 4-H

SWANTON — The North Glade 4-H club met Feb. 16 at the Swanton Community Center. In the absence of President Dayton Custer and Vice President Lea Custer, Secretary Riley O’Brian opened the meeting. They started with the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Treasurer David McKnight then took roll call.
POLITICS
Herald-Journal

4-H Know Your Government

Every year, over President’s Day weekend, 8th and 9th grade students across the state of Idaho have the opportunity to attend the 4H Know Your Government Conference in Boise. The goal of this conference is to teach the next generation of leaders about our government and how it works by giving them a hands on approach to the inner workings of either the legislative or judicial processes. Approximately, 150 youth are selected from across the state for the opportunity to attend, and here in Bear Lake, we are especially lucky. Our county has earned a reputation of bringing a large delegation every year, and having amazing and hardworking youth represent us. This year was no different. Bear Lake took a delegation of sixteen youth, the largest group to attend from anywhere in the state. All the youth who participated in the conference obtained a reputation of being extraordinarily respectful, responsible, and engaged. The sixteen youth who engaged in the conference are as follows: Mikayla Bloxham, Mazzyn Boehme, Marlee Cottle, Josh Crane, Lindsay Fisher, Olivia Forsland, Miley Gerber, Evelyne Gertler, Rebecca Jenson, Logan Keetch, Kimbely Lichfield, Lisa Probst, Mary Reed, Jada Roberts, Erika Roundy, and Harley Wallentine. Chaperones from Bear Lake where Dr. Peter Crane and Trevor Keetch.
POLITICS
The Waynedale News

Allen County 4-H Plant Sale Fundraiser

Allen County 4-H Clubs, Inc. is sponsoring their annual Plant Sale Fundraiser. All proceeds benefit 4-H youth development programs in Allen County. Orders must be placed and payment received by March 31 or while supplies last. Pick up location will be the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road in the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Post Register

4-H Feature: Benjamin Saldana Jr.

Benjamin Saldaña Jr., son of Maria and Benjamin Saldaña, a fourth grade student at Terreton Elementary School. He participates in the 4-H Swine program, led by Barney Carpenter, raising swine for the local fair. “My favorite part about my project is raising my animal,” Saldaña said, “because I...
TERRETON, ID

