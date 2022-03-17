ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lennar Stock Gains After Q1 Results Beats Expectation

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.5% year-over-year to $6.20 billion, beating the consensus of $6.08 billion. Deliveries increased 2% Y/Y to 12,538 homes; New orders increased 1% Y/Y to 15,747 homes; new orders dollar value increased 19% Y/Y to $7.8 billion. Adjusted EPS was...

