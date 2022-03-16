ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois House honors Kay Clabaugh McGuire for longtime community service

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 12 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois House of Representatives recently passed a resolution honoring a woman who contributed a great deal of service to the state of Illinois during her life.

Kay Clabaugh McGuire was involved in many different organizations throughout her life, including the Board of Directors at Paxton Community Hospital, Salt & Light Ministry and on committees with local Chambers of Commerce, Parkland College, the University of Illinois and many mental health and women in business initiatives. She was a social worker, business and leadership consultant, national speaker and trainer. She passed away on Feb. 25

State Representative Sandy Hamilton (R-Springfield) sponsored the resolution.

“Like many young women over the years, Kay McGuire was a mentor of mine through our common connection at the University of Illinois,” Hamilton said. “I think it is fitting that we honor her good work and her impact on the community during this Women’s History Month.”

