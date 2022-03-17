ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Targets 30 million Customer Locations by 2025 for Hyper-Gig Fiber Offering

By Ray Sharma
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T Fiber recently announced that it is now offering its fastest speeds of up to 5-Gigs across parts of its entire footprint of 100+ metro areas. Following our initial introduction in January, more than 7 million customer locations across our 21-state footprint can now...

T-Mobile Launches 5G FWA for its Metro Prepaid Customers

T-Mobile is launching its 5G Home Internet service for Metro by T-Mobile customers in more than 7,000 Metro stores across the country. This move makes the Operator first to launch a fixed wireless home broadband service for prepaid customers, with no credit check and no annual contracts. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address can now sign up for prepaid 5G Home Internet for just $50/month and a one-time gateway purchase, through their local Metro by T-Mobile retail store.
CNET

AT&T Is Bringing Multi-Gigabit Fiber Plans to More Cities

AT&T is expanding availability for its new multi-gigabit plans to over 30 new metro areas today, the telecommunications giant said Thursday. The expansion of its "Hyper-Gig" plans comes after its rollout to 70 different metro regions in late January. In addition, AT&T's 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers will arrive later...
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
thefastmode.com

Colt, AudioCodes Partner to Deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to Customers

AudioCodes announced a partnership with Colt to deliver Microsoft Operator Connect to customers through Colt calling services, while extending Colt's existing Direct Routing solution built using AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified session border controllers. In addition, Colt leveraged the AudioCodes Live Cloud SaaS solution to provide their resellers and customers with a multi-tenant,...
thefastmode.com

Cloudflare Plans to Launch Enterprise-grade Email Security Tools

Cloudflare this week announced that it plans to make enterprise-grade email security tools available to Cloudflare customers, once Cloudflare’s acquisition of Area 1 Security closes. Email continues to be one of the biggest security threats that organizations of all sizes face, yet legacy email security solutions are often expensive,...
WDAM-TV

PearlComm Fiber celebrates first internet customer

Mentorship program hosting a free community cookout Saturday. Sen. Wicker returns from Poland amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, returned from a trip to Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Moselle VFD looking for volunteer firefighters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Moselle Fire Chief Howard...
iheart.com

T-Mobile Customers Warned to Protect Data

Attorney General Bob Ferguson urges all Washingtonians who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information from identity theft. The data breach affected approximately 2 million Washingtonians. “Data breaches continue to be an escalating threat...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery Partner

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
thefastmode.com

Comcast's MachineQ IoT Platform to Power KOLO Smart Monitoring

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, recently announced that GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has expanded from its existing proprietary network and will now deliver its KOLO Smart Monitoring System to a wide range of facilities using MachineQ’s IoT network connectivity platform. The KOLO system automates restroom device monitoring and...
thefastmode.com

XConnect Supports Optimization of Gamma's Messaging Business

XConnect, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions is working with Gamma Communications, a leading technology-based provider of communication services, to optimise its business messaging. Gamma will leverage XConnect’s number range and number portability services to ensure messaging traffic is delivered to its cloud mobile numbers efficiently. Gamma benefits...
thefastmode.com

Mongolia's Mobicom Taps IP Infusion’s Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway Solution

IP Infusion this week announced a partnership with Mobicom, a subsidiary of KDDI and leading mobile operator in Mongolia, to adopt disaggregated network solutions that will provide increased capabilities to the provider’s customers. Mobicom will leverage IP Infusion’s OcNOS and the S9500-30XS from UfiSpace to create a disaggregated router...
