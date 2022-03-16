ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Evening News, March 16, 2022

Cover picture for the articleZelenskyy makes impassioned plea for...

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
American teacher among dozens killed in Ukraine

In cities across Ukraine the sky is filled with smoke and the streets with rubble, as Russia's bombing campaign continues. As CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports, the missiles are hitting civilians and taking lives, including that of an American teacher who was living in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy says more time needed for Ukraine-Russia peace talks: CBS News Flash March 16, 2022

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to continue shortly. After several days of talks with no breakthroughs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says peace talks are sounding more realistic but more time was needed. Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities around the country are growing more aggressive, forcing more than three million people to flee as refugees, according to the U.N. At 9 a.m. Eastern, Zelenskyy will speak to Congress. He's expected to renew his calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as well as more fighter jets for the Ukrainian military. President Biden will also be giving a speech later in the day.
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
