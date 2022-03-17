Alamosa City Council approves to pay for recall of controversial San Luis Valley District Attorney

After listening to an hour of public comment regarding their controversial district attorney, including testimony from the police chief and city manager, the Alamosa City Council voted 4-1 to use taxpayer dollars in an effort to recall him.

Alonzo Payne took office in 2021 and has three years left on his term; but a recall petition has been gaining steam for a year as victims, local law enforcement and even Alamosa city staff are now complaining about “crazy dismissals and plea deals” negotiated by Payne’s office which they say are sending criminals back into the community.

The amount city leaders voted to pitch in is $10,000.

Payne ran on justice reform, promised to tackle mass incarceration and work for the poor and middle class. It’s a philosophy which many who attended Wednesday night’s city council meeting said they support, but they say the recall goes beyond politics.

“I agree with a lot of his philosophy, but the way he way he makes decisions is contrary. If the sky is up he’ll say it’s down,” said Shamir Coll, a former attorney who said he has had several dealings with Payne over cases.

“The voters put Alonzo Payne in office. It is voters who will take him out,” said Terri Hammond, the mother of a domestic violence victim.

The one “no” vote came from Councilman Charlie Griego, who said he supports the recall, but not using taxpayer dollars to fund it. “It’s a hard deal. He probably will get recalled. I’m not for putting one penny into this recall.”

As The Denver Gazette reported earlier, Payne’s problems extend beyond the city of Alamosa’s complaint. He is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office for violating the Victim’s Rights Act after the Colorado Crime Advisory Board received eight complaints about him since Feb. 9.

All eight of those were reviewed by the Victim’s Rights Act subcommittee which found that victims were not consulted or treated with fairness. The group sent their report to Governor Jared Polis, who then referred the case to Attorney General Phil Weiser, who called the accusations “troubling.”

Polis’ office told The Denver Gazette that it has not received the recall petition yet, but that it was mailed a letter of non-compliance from the Crime Victims Services Advisory Board in mid-February. Spokesperson Conor Cahill said in a text that "...the Governor's Office has received numerous constituent correspondence concerning the DA."

According to the National Council of State Legislatures, Colorado is one of 19 states which allow recall elections of statewide elected officials.

Payne has not answered numerous attempts by The Denver Gazette for a response.