HOBBTON — The visiting Knights gifted Hobbton a pair of early runs, then finally got the offense cranked up late to rally for a 3-2 non-conference win on Thursday. The Wildcats plated their two runs in the home half of the second inning, thanks in part to West Bladen errors that put the first two hitters on base.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO