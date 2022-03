I distinctly remember when leggings started to pop up everywhere. I was dying to wear a pair of my own but felt self-conscious bringing attention to my muscular calves. While out shopping, I would longingly watch when I happened to spot someone wearing classic black leggings usually with an oversized sweater and newly trending ballet flats. This was a rare sighting at the time, so I'd always point out the look to my then-boyfriend or to my best friend. Fast forward to today and you wouldn't be able to keep count of the number of people in leggings you spot in a day. Much to my surprise, I, too, now live in the ubiquitous pant style.

APPAREL ・ 20 DAYS AGO